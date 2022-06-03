MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CFO Ryan Corbett Sells 5,400 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.39.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

