Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 18,275 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 18,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $293,313.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,776,468 shares in the company, valued at $172,962,311.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $180,667.79.

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $98,395.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $163,642.90.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,941 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $117,844.44.

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $102,920.22.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.55.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,469. The firm has a market cap of $508.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

