Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Myriad Genetics reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

