National Bank Financial Weighs in on CAE Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CAE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

