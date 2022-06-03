National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.
Shares of NHI stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $69.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 375,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,928,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 222,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
