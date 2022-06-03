National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $69.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 375,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,928,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 222,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

