Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will post $264.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.00 million and the lowest is $260.00 million. Navient reported sales of $295.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $981.50 million, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. Navient has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Navient by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,315,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,258,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,240,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,552,000 after buying an additional 177,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navient by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 484,155 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

