nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

NCNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

NCNO opened at $36.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

