NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. NeoPhotonics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,205 shares of company stock worth $608,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,468 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPTN opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $831.52 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.82. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.