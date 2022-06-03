Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Acquires $843,000.00 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 300,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $843,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,379,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nerdy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 950,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $473.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.56. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Nerdy by 424.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 173,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth $55,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Nerdy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.