NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells $38,450.37 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NTGR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. 3,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,191. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $561.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BWS Financial cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter worth $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

