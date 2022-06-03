NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

