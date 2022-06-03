New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $13.46. 2,430,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,034. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.80. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $102.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,460,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,725 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,328,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,100 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,880,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 445,500 shares during the period.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.