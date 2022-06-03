New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.62.

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYCB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

