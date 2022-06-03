Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. 3,578,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,661,515. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Newmont by 14.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

