NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Acquires $95,000.64 in Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Grant Verstandig acquired 45,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $95,000.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,595.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Grant Verstandig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Grant Verstandig acquired 47,900 shares of NexImmune stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $106,817.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Grant Verstandig acquired 18,983 shares of NexImmune stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $71,376.08.

On Thursday, March 24th, Grant Verstandig acquired 39,995 shares of NexImmune stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $133,983.25.

NEXI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 179,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

