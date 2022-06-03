NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:NXDT traded up 0.06 on Friday, reaching 15.42. 4,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,882. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 12.64 and a 52 week high of 16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of 15.63.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 11,353 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 165,526.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 19,833 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.75 per share, with a total value of 292,536.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 205,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,358 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth $347,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

