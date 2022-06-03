Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $176.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $504,857.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,172 shares of company stock worth $5,402,632 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

