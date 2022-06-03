Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NDLS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,281. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $277.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

