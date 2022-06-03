Nordic American Tankers Limited to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.04 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

