North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

NOA stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $395.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.44. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

