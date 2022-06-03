Northern Right Capital Managem Buys 6,292 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,292 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $15,163.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,855,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,881,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 10,484 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $24,218.04.

On Thursday, May 19th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 40,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 25,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 80,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00.

Shares of GEG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 25,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.87.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

