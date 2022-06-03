NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,050,000 after purchasing an additional 953,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,926 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.
About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
