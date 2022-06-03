Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.12. 68,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,235. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.65.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Novartis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

