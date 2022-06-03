Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $557.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $78.71 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

