Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

NYSE NUS opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $745,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,107.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,855 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

