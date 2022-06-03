Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Sells $745,120.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $745,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,107.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUS. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,502 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 129,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

