Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $11.91 billion. Nucor posted sales of $8.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $43.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.42 billion to $45.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.28 billion to $45.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 100.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $131.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.