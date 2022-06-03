Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,429. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.52. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

