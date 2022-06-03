Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NVG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.