Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 55,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,700. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

