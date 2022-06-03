Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:NAZ traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,943. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

