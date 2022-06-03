Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE NCA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

