Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,756. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 83,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.