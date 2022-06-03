Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
JCE stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $18.60.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
