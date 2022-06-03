Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

JCE stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

