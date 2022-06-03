Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:JHAA opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.