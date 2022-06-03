Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
