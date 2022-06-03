Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 126.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 272,660 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 779,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 395,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

