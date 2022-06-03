Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSEARCA:DIAX)

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Get Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 692,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.