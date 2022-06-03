Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE JFR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.76. 173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,800. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

