Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:JFR opened at $8.86 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
