Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:JFR opened at $8.86 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 92,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 90,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 86,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $835,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

