Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JFR opened at $8.86 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 86,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 92,663 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.