Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JRO stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at $435,291.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

