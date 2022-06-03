Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NKG opened at $11.30 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

