Nuveen Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE JGH opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 37.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

