Nuveen Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE JGH opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $16.38.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
