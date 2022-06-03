Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NID opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NID. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 73,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

