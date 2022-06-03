Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE NIQ opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

