Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NMT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.13. 7,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

