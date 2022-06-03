Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NOM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. 2,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.