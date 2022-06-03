Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE JLS opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

