Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 2,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

