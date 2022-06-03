Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,046 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

